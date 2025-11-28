Wisconsin weather: Winter storm to bring significant weekend snow

article

The Brief Snow is expected early Saturday morning through Sunday morning. The heaviest snow is expected late morning on Saturday through the night. Expect low visibility, difficult travel conditions, and 6"-10" of accumulation. All of southeastern Wisconsin is under a Winter Storm Warning.



Snow is on the way starting Saturday, Nov. 29 through Sunday, Nov. 30.

Snow will begin light Saturday morning, then pick up in intensity from midday Saturday through Saturday night. Snowfall rates during this time could be 0.50"-1.00" per hour.

This timeframe will bring the biggest impacts and the worst road conditions, with low visibility and slippery spots likely.

This system is called a panhandle hook because it moves in from the panhandle of Texas and Oklahoma, and "hooks" northeast toward the upper Midwest and Great Lakes.

This will draw in a lot of moisture and can produce higher amounts of snow.

Accumulations could range from 6-10" as of Friday, November 28.

The highest totals look likely across southern counties, especially near the Wisconsin-Illinois state line, whereas northern counties can expect to see the lower end of the range.



There is a high probability of at least 8" of snow across much of southeast Wisconsin, but there is uncertainty towards the lake. There is a chance that warmer Lake Michigan temperatures could create wetter snow that initially melts, leading to lower totals.

On the other hand, there could be lake enhancement that creates bands of heavier snow and higher totals.

