Wisconsin weather: Winter storm to bring significant weekend snow
MILWAUKEE - Snow is on the way starting Saturday, Nov. 29 through Sunday, Nov. 30.
Snow will begin light Saturday morning, then pick up in intensity from midday Saturday through Saturday night. Snowfall rates during this time could be 0.50"-1.00" per hour.
This timeframe will bring the biggest impacts and the worst road conditions, with low visibility and slippery spots likely.
This system is called a panhandle hook because it moves in from the panhandle of Texas and Oklahoma, and "hooks" northeast toward the upper Midwest and Great Lakes.
This will draw in a lot of moisture and can produce higher amounts of snow.
Saturday 3:00AM
Accumulations could range from 6-10" as of Friday, November 28.
The highest totals look likely across southern counties, especially near the Wisconsin-Illinois state line, whereas northern counties can expect to see the lower end of the range.
There is a high probability of at least 8" of snow across much of southeast Wisconsin, but there is uncertainty towards the lake. There is a chance that warmer Lake Michigan temperatures could create wetter snow that initially melts, leading to lower totals.
On the other hand, there could be lake enhancement that creates bands of heavier snow and higher totals.
Stay tuned to your FOX6 Weather Experts—they will have you covered!
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
What is the FOX Model?
FOX Weather
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X
The Source: The FOX6 Weather Experts and the National Weather Service in Sullivan, Wisconsin.