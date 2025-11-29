Wisconsin weather: Winter storm delivers significant weekend snow
MILWAUKEE - Snow continues through Saturday, Nov. 29 into midday on Sunday, Nov. 30.
This timeframe will bring the biggest impacts and the worst road conditions, with low visibility and slippery spots likely.
Impacts will continue Sunday as blowing snow is likely through the day on Sunday. This system is called a panhandle hook because it moves in from the panhandle of Texas and Oklahoma, and "hooks" northeast toward the upper Midwest and Great Lakes. This will draw in a lot of moisture and can produce higher amounts of snow. The heaviest snow bands move through in the afternoon and evening hours on Saturday. Snowfall rates during this time could be 0.5"-1" per hour. Accumulations could range from 7" to 12".
It's possible to have a few spots with lower amounts near the lake due to the wintry mix, rain and a wetter snow that can compact as it falls.
Wintry Mix Possible
Some areas may see enough warming and lake influence to see a wintry mix or even periods of cold rain. This could also lead to icing when colder air returns Sunday and Monday.
Visibility will be very low during the time of heaviest snow; less than one mile for many areas. Higher snowfall totals likely inland where drier snow can fall.
Trends are showing slightly higher totals in southwestern counties like Jefferson and Walworth, otherwise expect the lower end of the range across northern counties.
There is a high probability of at least 8" of snow across much of southeast Wisconsin, but there is uncertainty towards the lake.
