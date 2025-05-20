Dodge County tornadoes, NWS confirms 6th from last week's storms
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - The National Weather Service on Tuesday confirmed a sixth tornado hit Dodge County on Thursday, May 15.
What they're saying:
Initially part of the Mayville tornado path, NWS surveyors determined an EF-1 tornado with 100 mph winds had its own distinct path, mainly northeast of the Highway 28-175 roundabout.
As preliminary surveys are still underway, there could be a few more tornadoes added to the total across the state.
The backstory:
Five tornadoes had been previously confirmed in Dodge County, per the National Weather Service. The strongest included two EF-2s in Mayville and Juneau. There were three EF-1s that occurred in Lomira, Lowell and north of Juneau.
Other tornadoes nearby in southern Wisconsin included an EF-0 in Rock Springs and an EF-U in Portage. Tornadoes that fail to impact any ratable structures on the EF-Scale are rated EF-Unknown (EF-U).
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.