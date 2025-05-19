Tornado count climbs across Wisconsin as surveying continues

article

The Brief The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornadoes touched down in Dodge County on Thursday night, May 15. The strongest included two EF-2s in Mayville and Juneau.



Severe storms swept through Wisconsin on Thursday, May 15, creating a total of 12 tornadoes so far.

What we know:

Five tornadoes were confirmed in Dodge County, per the National Weather Service. The strongest included two EF-2s in Mayville and Juneau. There were three EF-1s that occurred in Lomira, north of Juneau and Lowell.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Other tornadoes nearby in southern Wisconsin included an EF-0 in Rock Springs and an EF-U in Portage. Tornadoes that fail to impact any ratable structures on the EF-Scale are rated EF-Unknown (EF-U).

As preliminary surveys are still underway, there could be a few more tornadoes added to the total across the state.

Related article

FOX6 Weather Extras

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

What is the FOX Model?

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media