Tornado count climbs across Wisconsin as surveying continues

By
Published  May 19, 2025 4:50pm CDT
Severe Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornadoes touched down in Dodge County on Thursday night, May 15.
    • The strongest included two EF-2s in Mayville and Juneau.

WISCONSIN - Severe storms swept through Wisconsin on Thursday, May 15, creating a total of 12 tornadoes so far.

What we know:

Five tornadoes were confirmed in Dodge County, per the National Weather Service. The strongest included two EF-2s in Mayville and Juneau. There were three EF-1s that occurred in Lomira, north of Juneau and Lowell.

Other tornadoes nearby in southern Wisconsin included an EF-0 in Rock Springs and an EF-U in Portage. Tornadoes that fail to impact any ratable structures on the EF-Scale are rated EF-Unknown (EF-U).

As preliminary surveys are still underway, there could be a few more tornadoes added to the total across the state.

The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.

