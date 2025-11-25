Wisconsin Thanksgiving travel: Beware of snow, high winds, bitter cold

article

The Brief Wednesday: Rain changes to snow: 1–2 inches north and central, wind gusts up to 45 mph creating slick roads, low visibility and difficult travel. Wednesday Night: Windy and bitter cold: Temps fall into the 20s and wind chills in the single digits as strong northwest winds continue. Thursday (Thanksgiving Day): Still cold and windy: Highs near 30, gusts 25–33 mph, mostly dry conditions and only a small chance of flurries.



Travelers in southern Wisconsin will face fast-changing conditions Wednesday and into Thursday for Thanksgiving.

Rain changes to snow by early Wednesday morning and very strong winds making for a messy setup on the busiest travel days of the year.

Wednesday Morning: From rain to snow

What we know:

A cold front pushes across the state before sunrise Wednesday, and lingering rain will quickly change to snow.

Timing: 6 a.m. through noon

Snow amount: A dusting south; 1–2 inches likely for areas along and north of Hwy. 33 in Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Sheboygan and Fond du Lac counties

Snow type: Wetter snow early, becomes dry and powdery, which can reduce traction even with low totals and is easily wind blown causing poor visibility.

Wednesday Wind Gusts

Strong winds create additional hazards

What we know:

A Wind Advisory goes into effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday as a strong pressure gradient sets up and ushers in bitter cold air with powerful gusts.

Peak gusts: Up to 50 mph

Impacts: Difficult travel for high-profile vehicles, drifting of any falling snow, and scattered minor tree or holiday-decoration damage

By afternoon, even light snow blowing off rooftops and fields may create brief visibility drops on open highways.

Wednesday night: Wind chills drop

What we know:

Winds remain elevated into the evening as temperatures fall into the 20s. Wind chills will slip into the single digits, especially between midnight and daybreak Thanksgiving.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Anyone traveling late Wednesday should expect bitter wind chills and occasional bursts of flurries.

Cold Air Arrives Thursday

Thanksgiving Day: Cold and blustery, but drier

What's next:

Thanksgiving will be colder and still windy, but noticeably quieter than Wednesday.

Highs: Upper 20s to Low 30s

Wind gusts: 25–35 mph

Conditions: Mostly dry with stubborn clouds; a few flurries possible but no accumulation

Airports around the Midwest may see fewer weather delays locally, but ripple effects from the Great Lakes system could still influence schedules.

Looking ahead

Dig deeper:

Another system is expected this weekend with the potential for widespread accumulating snow, which could bring additional travel slowdowns Saturday into Sunday.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The FOX6 Weather Experts are following this trend and will update you as we get closer. Continue to follow FOX6, FOX LOCAL and FOX6Now.com.