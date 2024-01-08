Wisconsin snowstorm; drivers, power company prepare for worst

The first big snow of the winter is bearing down on southeast Wisconsin – and everyone is bracing for what is to come.

Between heavy snow and strong winds, poor visibility poses risks on the road. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) says most crashes happen because drivers are going too fast for conditions. Experts say if you cannot stay off the road completely, allow yourself extra travel time and pay attention to surrounding drivers.

"Take it slow, be careful, be safe, and, uh, and give our, our trucks, uh, and all the plow drivers out there, room to work," said Jeff Laufenberg, Milwaukee Urban Forestry Manager.

If you need to pull off the road, make sure to use your signal – and turn on your emergency lights.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We have to make sure that they're as safe as possible. Especially at the higher speeds and where there's a lot more traffic," Laufenberg said.

Dangerous road conditions are not the only concern.

"We’re always prepared for the worst and hope for the best," said Amy Jahns, We Energies spokesperson.

Power outages are top of mind for We Energies.

"The best thing they can do is make sure they have chargers for their cellphones," Jahns said. "Warm blankets, flashlights. Make sure you have some water on hand."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Officials say the key to success starts with preparation.

"Safety is a priority for us," Jahns said.

Monitor the We Energies Outage Map any time of day or night.