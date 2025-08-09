article

The Brief The NWS announced a flood watch for several counties through Monday morning. While the watch is in effect, excessive rainfall could cause flash floods. The NWS also issued severe thunderstorm warnings for some areas on Saturday.



A flood watch will impact several counties in southeast Wisconsin from now into Monday morning. Here's what to expect. A flash flood warning was issued for some areas as well.

Flash flood warning | 8:10 p.m. update

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Milwaukee County and part of Waukesha County until 2 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 10.

Small creeks and streams, along with urban areas and low-lying areas with poor drainage, could experience flash floods.

Flood watch | 7 p.m. update

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth and Waukesha counties through 7 a.m. Monday morning, Aug. 11.

While the watch is in effect, excessive rainfall could cause flash floods. Excessive runoff may also result in flooded rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying or flood-prone areas.

Severe thunderstorm warning | 5:45 p.m. update

The National Weather Service extended severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of Milwaukee and Waukesha counties until 6:30 p.m. Wind gusts could reach 60 mph, and penny-sized hail is possible. Expect damage to roofs, siding and trees.

Severe thunderstorm warning | 5:10 p.m. update

The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of Milwaukee, Ozaukee and Waukesha counties on Saturday, Aug. 9. The warnings are expected to expire at 5:45 p.m.

During the warning, wind gusts could reach 60 mph and damage to roofs, siding and trees is possible.

