Flash flood warning impacts Milwaukee, Waukesha counties
MILWAUKEE - A flood watch will impact several counties in southeast Wisconsin from now into Monday morning. Here's what to expect. A flash flood warning was issued for some areas as well.
Flash flood warning | 8:10 p.m. update
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Milwaukee County and part of Waukesha County until 2 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 10.
Small creeks and streams, along with urban areas and low-lying areas with poor drainage, could experience flash floods.
Flood watch | 7 p.m. update
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth and Waukesha counties through 7 a.m. Monday morning, Aug. 11.
While the watch is in effect, excessive rainfall could cause flash floods. Excessive runoff may also result in flooded rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying or flood-prone areas.
Severe thunderstorm warning | 5:45 p.m. update
The National Weather Service extended severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of Milwaukee and Waukesha counties until 6:30 p.m. Wind gusts could reach 60 mph, and penny-sized hail is possible. Expect damage to roofs, siding and trees.
Severe thunderstorm warning | 5:10 p.m. update
The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of Milwaukee, Ozaukee and Waukesha counties on Saturday, Aug. 9. The warnings are expected to expire at 5:45 p.m.
During the warning, wind gusts could reach 60 mph and damage to roofs, siding and trees is possible.
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.