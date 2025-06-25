Wisconsin severe storm potential Wednesday; here's what to expect

article

The Brief There is a chance of severe storms in southeast Wisconsin. Wind and flooding are the primary threats on Wednesday. Additional storms are possible later this week.



The National Weather Service has southeast Wisconsin under a marginal risk for severe weather on Wednesday, June 25.

A marginal risk highlights the chance of strong wind gusts ranging anywhere between 40-60 mph, hail up to 1 inch, and a low tornado threat. Although the tornado threat is low, we can't rule out the possibility.

Rain picks up around some northern communities around noon. A few thunderstorm cells could pop up in the afternoon in some areas. There will be a lot of dry time between the pop-up storms.

A better chance of widespread showers and storms will arrive overnight into Thursday morning. Rumbles of thunder, hail and strong wind can be expected with the line of storms that move through overnight. The primary concern will be gusty winds with any of the stronger storms.

Additionally, 1–2 inches of rainfall is likely toward central Wisconsin – trending slightly lower toward southeastern Wisconsin. However, localized flooding may occur in some spots where thunderstorms linger. River levels are currently rising, and a few may reach flood stage over the next few days.

The marginal risk continues until Thursday, June 26. The risk could potentially be upgraded to a slight risk, since there is an even greater chance of severe weather.

