Wisconsin pneumonia front; temperature drops 24° in less than hour

With a quick change in wind direction and winds howling over Lake Michigan, the temperature dropped 24° in less than an hour in southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday, May 16.

It was the impact of a "pneumonia front" that caused temperatures at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport to drop from 81° to 57°.

Before that front came through, people were soaking up the rays, playing volleyball, and even diving into Lake Michigan.

"Because it’s hot outside, and we got to enjoy this weather," said Isabella Gray, a high school student.

"The UV, it’s a 8 today, and it’s just about 80," said Courtney Bader, a college student.

But they could not get too comfortable. On cue, the wind came, and the temperature dropped more than 20° around 2 p.m.

"It’s definitely rare enough that everybody stops and takes notice," said FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell.

That temperature drop caused large crowds to pack up and leave Bradford Beach on the lakefront.

Bradford Beach, Milwaukee

"Wisconsin weather is very bipolar," Gray said.

The FOX6 Weather Experts say this happens during the spring when the lake temperatures are colder.

"Which gives it a nickname of being a back door front because it kind of comes in the back door," Haswell said.

But it did not stop all beach goers from enjoying their time on the water.

"We will be doing volleyball to stay warm, a couple back flips here and there," said Dylan Sieloff, a college student.

From hot to cold, people have only one thing to say…

"This is Wisconsin. We are used to this weather," Sieloff said.