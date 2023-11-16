SE Wisconsin temperature outlook; how many 60-degree days before winter?

article

Temperatures once again reached the mid-to-upper 60s on Thursday, but it begs the question: How many of these days do we have left before winter settles in?

Thanks to breezy southwest winds on Thursday afternoon, we were able to draw in warmer air. Sunshine helped, too.

The average high temperature for this time of year sits in the upper 40s. In order to be 20 degrees warmer than average, typically strong southwest winds are to blame.

Last 60-degree day statistics for Milwaukee

The 60s is an interesting threshold for Milwaukee, historically. Usually, our last 60-degree day of the year occurs on Nov. 13, and we typically don't see our first one until March 20 of the new year. But we've had years when the 60s occur as late as Dec. 29, like in 2022, and we've had years hit 60 in January no problem.

To say with certainty we won't have another 60 before 2024 is ambitious, but from a climate perspective, it isn't impossible.

8-14 day temperature outlook from Nov. 23 through Nov. 29

One thing not working in our favor is a colder-than-average pattern to the end of the month. Average highs during this time drop into the low 40s, and with this kind of temperature trend, it'll be hard to get anywhere near 60 degrees for a while.

We can always have warm-ups in December and the majority of winter, but just keep in mind every 60 we get is quite uncommon from this point forward.