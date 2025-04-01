Southeast Wisconsin heavy rain, severe storms return Tuesday night
MILWAUKEE - The national Storm Prediction Center has issued a risk for severe storms for Wednesday, April 2.
Why you should care:
Initial activity on Wednesday morning will be very heavy rain, which could lead to the threat of low-lying flooding. Morning storms look to be elevated, which means early morning storms could produce larger hail in storms.
The further we progress into Wednesday, the threats change and increase for all of southeast Wisconsin, where a slight across our area and enhanced risk off to the south issued for the afternoon and early evening hours.
Once again, another large system will place portions of the Midwest, Ohio River Valley and Mississippi River Valley under the threat of severe storms that can produce large hail, damaging winds and even tornadoes.
The threats increase during Wednesday afternoon and evening. Chances for damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain, and tornadoes are possible – that is, if storms can develop. This will be a tricky setup dependent on how morning convection goes. If the morning rain and storms move out faster, this will allow the atmosphere to recover and raise the threat for severe weather in the afternoon. If the morning rain and storms linger further into the late morning and afternoon, this can lower the period for severe weather to be possible in the afternoon and evening. Either way, it is best to be weather-ready heading into Wednesday.
Snow chances
Why you should care:
Before the potential for severe weather to arrive, snow will be in the forecast Tuesday night, especially in northern counties. Snow is looking to be light and slushy with minimal accumulations – a few tenths of an inch to one inch.
Anything on the ground will quickly melt, and precipitation falling from the sky will transition into rain as temperatures warm early Wednesday morning.
The morning commute will be rough with strong winds and storms that will produce heavy rain, possible flooding and hail. Depending on when storms clear out, we will closely watch the afternoon and early evening hours on Wednesday for the atmosphere to develop storms that have a higher chance of producing large hail and even tornadoes.
Tuesday 9PM
Be weather-ready all day Wednesday and keep your devices charged. Your FOX6 Weather Experts will have you covered and keep you up to date with the latest information.
