Wisconsin heat wave; temperatures soar into 90s through Friday

The hottest stretch of the season so far is on the way this week for southeast Wisconsin.

Air temperatures will soar into the 90s Tuesday through Friday. Humidity levels will be very high as well with tropical dew points around 70 degrees. This will put the heat index, or "feels like" temperature in the upper 90s to low 100s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Areas right along the Lake Michigan shore could see some relief from the high heat during the afternoon hours. But this heat is forecast to continue throughout the week.

Temperatures could drop later in the day Friday as a cold front pushes in. It will cool down into the 80s this weekend. There are a few thunderstorm chances this week as well, but widespread rain chances remain low as this heat remains in place.

Beat the heat

Take this heat seriously. If you have to be outside in this heat, take plenty of breaks. Stay hydrated and drink plenty of water. It's also very important to not only focus on the daytime heat, but also nighttime temperatures. While the afternoons will be very hot, nighttime lows won't get out of the 70s because of the high humidity levels.

If you do not have air conditioning, you need to find a way to keep cool – even at night.