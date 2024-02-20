Wisconsin freezing fog makes icy wonderland

article

A foggy picture captured by the FOX6 doppler tower camera in Brown Deer on Tuesday morning, Feb. 20 is a great example of that fog and low clouds hanging in the trees. Given that air temperatures during that same time were at or below the freezing point, we did get some icing or glazing on some trees and shrubs due to what is known as freezing fog.

Freezing fog occurs when the temperatures fall to at least 32°F or below. The fog produces tiny water droplets that then freeze when they come into contact with an object that has cooled to that freezing point or below.

It can cause problematic icing on roads, but given our recent road treatment and higher than average soil and pavement temperatures, this was not an issue Tuesday morning. It did result in some great pictures.

FOX6's own budding photographer, Carl Deffenbaugh, snapped the above picture on his way into work. Notice the great ice crystals on the twigs.

A loyal FOX6 viewer, Leah D., snapped the above picture of her icy and frosty shrub in Muskego.

FOX6's Rob Haswell snapped these pictures from the FOX6 Weather Deck. As you can see, the branches in the shade are iced and the sunny side is clear.

You can see a similar appearance in the taller trees behind the deck here at FOX6.

