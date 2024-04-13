Wisconsin elevated fire danger, DNR asks public to avoid burning

article

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Saturday, April 13 asked the public to stay vigilant and avoid all outdoor burning this weekend due to elevated fire danger across the state.

Thirty-five fires burned approximately 300 acres on Saturday – the single most active wildfire day this year. Several fires had potential for large fire growth in the northwest part of the state. The DNR moved resources, including an incident management team, around the state to respond to these wildfires.

Check current fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions on the DNR website.

The forecast suggests another active day on Sunday, the DNR said, with fire danger anticipated to reach "Very High." Burn permits will be suspended in several counties.

On windy, dry days, embers from any fire – especially burn piles and campfires – can easily get out of control and cause a wildfire if not properly extinguished. The DNR asks the public to avoid all burning until conditions improve.

DNR burn permit restrictions and fire danger vary from county to county. However, the DNR will suspend annual burn permits in these critical areas where the DNR has burn restriction authority. Outdoor enthusiasts should also be extra careful with off-road vehicles or equipment that can create a spark and start a fire. With changing weather conditions, fires can quickly get out of control.

Fire safety tips