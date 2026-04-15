NWS confirms 3 southeast Wisconsin tornadoes from Tuesday storms
LISBON, Wis. - The National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes touched down during multiple rounds of severe storms in southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday, April 14.
Dodge County
Local perspective:
An EF0 touched down briefly near the Shaw Marsh State Wildlife Area, south of Beaver Dam, just after 12:45 a.m. The NWS said it had maximum wind speeds of 85 mph, causing damage to homes.
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Lisbon-Sussex
Local perspective:
The NWS said the EF2 touched down near Highway 164 and Good Hope in the town of Lisbon, just west of Sussex, shortly before 6:30 p.m.
It had maximum wind speeds of 120 mph and was on the ground for six minutes, covering 3.2 miles. It lifted the roof off a building, destroyed a small outbuilding, caused other structural damage and snapped and uprooted trees.
Walworth County
Local perspective:
An EF1 was confirmed in the area of Hodunk and Church roads, southwest of East Troy. It touched down at around 8:30 p.m. and had maximum wind speeds of 100 mph, according to the NWS.
Severe weather week
The backstory:
Warm and humid air was expected to provide a favorable environment for strong-to-severe storms for at least part of every day this week as a series of low pressure systems move through southeast Wisconsin.
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What's next:
The FOX6 Weather Experts are tracking the chance for another round of severe weather on Wednesday, which will be highly dependent on the position of a stalled boundary.
Attention then turns to another potent system late Friday into Saturday, bringing a renewed chance of widespread showers, thunderstorms, and possible severe weather.
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Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
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Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: FOX6 News referenced information from the National Weather Service and FOX6 Weather Experts.