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The Brief The NWS confirmed three tornadoes in southeast Wisconsin from Tuesday's storms. The first, in Dodge County south of Beaver Dam, was just after 12:45 a.m. At night, tornadoes are confirmed to have hit Waukesha and Walworth counties.



The National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes touched down during multiple rounds of severe storms in southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday, April 14.

Local perspective:

An EF0 touched down briefly near the Shaw Marsh State Wildlife Area, south of Beaver Dam, just after 12:45 a.m. The NWS said it had maximum wind speeds of 85 mph, causing damage to homes.

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Local perspective:

The NWS said the EF2 touched down near Highway 164 and Good Hope in the town of Lisbon, just west of Sussex, shortly before 6:30 p.m.

It had maximum wind speeds of 120 mph and was on the ground for six minutes, covering 3.2 miles. It lifted the roof off a building, destroyed a small outbuilding, caused other structural damage and snapped and uprooted trees.

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Local perspective:

An EF1 was confirmed in the area of Hodunk and Church roads, southwest of East Troy. It touched down at around 8:30 p.m. and had maximum wind speeds of 100 mph, according to the NWS.

The backstory:

Warm and humid air was expected to provide a favorable environment for strong-to-severe storms for at least part of every day this week as a series of low pressure systems move through southeast Wisconsin.

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What's next:

The FOX6 Weather Experts are tracking the chance for another round of severe weather on Wednesday, which will be highly dependent on the position of a stalled boundary.

Attention then turns to another potent system late Friday into Saturday, bringing a renewed chance of widespread showers, thunderstorms, and possible severe weather.

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Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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