Racine County storm damage leaves cleanup underway in Waterford

The Brief Strong winds caused widespread damage in Racine County, including downed trees and damaged homes. One Waterford home had eight trees fall, causing significant structural damage and destroying a car. Crews are racing to clean up and secure properties ahead of possible additional storms.



Downed trees, damaged homes and widespread cleanup efforts are underway in Racine County after powerful winds moved through the area Wednesday, April 15.

Local perspective:

In Waterford, tree service crews spent the day clearing debris along Racine Street, where neighbors described the storm as unusually intense.

"The tornado or straight line winds, whatever it was, came by and started rattling the doors and I stepped back," said Tom Lach, of Waterford. "This is certainly the worst one that we’ve been through."

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At one home, eight trees were knocked down, with some crashing into the house and punching a hole through the kitchen. The storm also damaged a garage and destroyed a car parked outside.

The homeowner estimates damage could exceed $20,000 for tree removal alone.

Dig deeper:

On Rivermoor Street, a Ring camera captured a fence blowing apart moments before the power went out for about 10 minutes.

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"Almost as soon as we are hitting the basement door, the power went out, we heard the wind pick up and it lasted minutes. It was so short," said Sarah Windle, of Waterford. "All you heard was the wind. And then hours later when things calmed down, we came out and our fence was down there were gaps in it – pieces we thought were missing it was just chaos."

Across the area, large trees were toppled onto properties and driveways, blocking access for residents.

One property owner said she is grateful no one was hurt.

"Landed on the house, mostly the kitchen and mudroom area. It did break into the kitchen," said Gwen Nellon, property owner. "And then they had some more on the front part. And our garage – which is not attached, basically it is through the garage and the door is pushed in, and the other side is basically more trees down."

What's next:

Crews are now working quickly to clear debris and secure damaged homes, as more storms are possible later Wednesday.

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