NWS confirms 6 southeast Wisconsin tornadoes from Friday storms

The Brief The NWS confirmed six tornadoes touched down in southeast Wisconsin on Friday. The most powerful were near Delavan and the Milwaukee-Racine county line. Tornadoes were confirmed elsewhere in the area earlier in the week.



The National Weather Service confirmed six tornadoes touched down in southeast Wisconsin on Friday night, April 17.

6:46 p.m.:

An EF1 tornado with peak winds estimated at 100 mph touched down outside Delavan. It started near Klug Road and Turtle Creek and moved east through portions of Comus Lake near Dam Road. It uprooted and snapped trees and damaged buildings.

7:22 p.m.:

The NWS said an EF0 tornado touched down northwest of Burlington. It started along Spring Prairie Road near Honey Lake and moved southeast, ending on Lyons Road. Peak winds are estimated at 70 mph.

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7:32 p.m.:

A tornado touched down northwest of Waterford. The EF0 had peak winds estimated at 70 mph with a path 70 yards wide, according to the NWS. It started at Highways 83 and O and likely ended in the Tichigan Wildlife Area. It uprooted and snapped trees – and lifted a portable toilet onto a building.

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7:52 p.m.:

The NWS said an EF0 touched down near Kelsey Drive and Keiser Lane in Muskego and moved northeast, ending in the Big Muskego Lake Wildlife Area. It had estimated peak winds of 70 mph with a path 75 yards wide.

7:55 p.m.:

An EF0 with peak winds of 85 mph, touched down near North Cape. It began on the west side of U.S. Highway 45 near and tracked northeast to 7 Mile Road. There was intermittent damage to a few trees, and a barn had a portion of its roof torn off.

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7:56 p.m.:

The NWS said EF1 – the most powerful tornado of the night with peak winds of 100 mph – began near U.S. Highway 45 and 7 Mile Road. It moved northeast to County Line Road on the south side of Franklin. There are snapped and uprooted trees, and damage to homes, a barn and a warehouse.

Marathon County tornado

Big picture view:

According to a report from WSAW-TV, the NWS confirmed at least one EF3 tornado ripped through the Ringle-Weston area of Marathon County on Friday. Winds as powerful as 145 mph were estimated.

Just outside southeast Wisconsin, the NWS said an EF1 with estimated peak winds of 100 mph touched down outside Janesville. It started near Emerald Grove and ended roughly 12 miles away near Lake Lorraine, taking the roof off of a farm building, snapping tres and buckling garage doors.

Earlier this week

The backstory:

In southeast Wisconsin, the NWS said six tornadoes touched down during multiple rounds of severe thunderstorms on Tuesday. That included an EF2 in the Lisbon-Sussex area. Others were confirmed in Dodge, Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties.

The NWS also confirmed there was an EF1 tornado north of Delavan on Wednesday night.

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Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

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School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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