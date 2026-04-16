NWS confirms Walworth County tornado from Wednesday storms
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Walworth County on Wednesday night, April 15.
Walworth County
Local perspective:
An EF1 was confirmed north of Delavan and west of Elkhorn. It touched down just after 8 p.m. and was on the ground for two miles. The NWS said it had estimated wind speeds of 100 mph and caused damage to trees and buildings.
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There was also a confirmed tornado in Walworth County on Tuesday night.
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Local perspective:
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We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
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The Source: FOX6 News referenced information from the National Weather Service and FOX6 Weather Experts.