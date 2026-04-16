NWS confirms Walworth County tornado from Wednesday storms

The Brief The NWS confirmed a tornado touched down in Walworth County on Wednesday. It had estimated wind speeds of 100 mph. There have now been seven confirmed tornadoes in southeast Wisconsin this week.



The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Walworth County on Wednesday night, April 15.

Local perspective:

An EF1 was confirmed north of Delavan and west of Elkhorn. It touched down just after 8 p.m. and was on the ground for two miles. The NWS said it had estimated wind speeds of 100 mph and caused damage to trees and buildings.

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There was also a confirmed tornado in Walworth County on Tuesday night.

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Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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