NWS Winter Outlook: Wisconsin favored to be colder, wetter than average

The National Weather Service has issued the Winter Outlook for 2022-2023 for the U.S. – and it favors colder and wetter conditions than average for Wisconsin as a whole.

This forecast comprises multiple factors but the most influential for long-term models is Pacific Ocean temperatures. It is known as the El Niño Southern Oscillation or ENSO for short.

This year, colder than average waters are favored to be present during the winter along South America and southern North America – meaning we'll be in a La Niña pattern. Generally, in La Niña years, Wisconsin sees both colder than average and wetter than average winters. This falls in line with the National Weather Service's forecast for this winter.

While getting this forecast 100% correct is impossible, comparing past years of La Niña patterns can create a more accurate depiction over time. It's not foolproof, and variations from the normal can be possible.

Precipitation patterns around the Great Lakes are favored to be wetter than average. General variations can occur but expecting more snow, especially for lake effect potential regions will be possible.