Wind advisory in effect Monday for Dodge, Jefferson, Fond du Lac cos.

article

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Dodge County, Fond Du Lac County, and Jefferson County from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, March 29. Read the complete FOX6 Weather forecast.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected, according to the National Weather Service.

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They including the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

Download for Android

Advertisement

Download for IOS

FOX6 News app

Download for Android

Download for iOS

MAPS AND RADAR

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there. All of these images are at the ready — just one click away.

SCHOOL AND BUSINESS CLOSINGS

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. CLICK HERE to monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 WEATHER IN SOCIAL MEDIA

CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook

CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook

CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook

CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook

CLICK HERE to "Like" AJ Waterman on Facebook

CLICK HERE to "Like" Eric Manges on Facebook

CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on Twitter

CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on Twitter

CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on Twitter

CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on Twitter

CLICK HERE to "Follow" AJ Waterman on Twitter

CLICK HERE to "Follow" Eric Manges on Twitter

FOX6 FUTURE FORECASTER

Lastly, FOX6 and Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell are looking for some smart, fun, outgoing, and weather-loving kids to help with the weather forecasts Friday mornings on WakeUp News. If you have a 6 to 12-year-old child who is into weather and wants to show his or her stuff, then we want to hear from you! CLICK HERE to learn more.