Wildfire smoke in Wisconsin, air quality alert extended

The Brief Canadian wildfire smoke continues to impact air quality in Wisconsin. Surface smoke will make the air unhealthy to breathe in. The DNR has extended the air quality alert to noon Sunday, Aug. 3.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued an air quality alert for all of southeast Wisconsin until noon Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025.

Due to another thick plume of surface wildfire smoke on the way, lower visibility is anticipated at times in addition to poor air quality.

Concentrated levels of smoke near the surface will be unhealthy for sensitive groups but can also reach unhealthy levels for everyone from Saturday night into Sunday.

Sensitive groups include those with respiratory and heart-related health issues, young children, and elderly adults.

Smoke particles in the air are microscopic, so they can easily penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, causing inflammation and increasing the risk of various cancers and other health problems.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Surface smoke Saturday 5PM

The green color on the map indicated thicker surface smoke expected to move over almost the entire state of Wisconsin Saturday afternoon through Sunday. This will cause thicker haze in the sky and worsening air quality.

Here are some tips and tricks to help keep you and your family safe during this time.

The air quality will be evaluated daily to determine possible hazards, so stay tuned to the FOX6 weather team for updates.

