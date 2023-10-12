Weekend rain, SE Wisconsin enters dreariest stretch since March

article

The last time Milwaukee had at least four straight days of measurable precipitation was between March 9 and March 13. Our current forecast heading into the weekend will have a chance to be the dreariest stretch since then.

Light rain is to begin Thursday, Oct. 12 with the heaviest accumulations coming on Friday, Oct. 13 – but we could see rain potential into Sunday, Oct. 15 thanks to a slow-moving low.

While a majority of our weather until Sunday will be cloudy with scattered showers, Friday could be a different story. This is when the cold front of the low swings through giving us the best chance of heavy rain and gusty winds.

Gusts at times could exceed well over 25 mph with periods of heavy rain giving us rain totals forecasts near 2 inches of accumulation. Friday afternoon into the evening, periods of heavy rain can be expected.

SkyVision Plus for Friday afternoon, Oct. 13

This is a great time to make sure drainage around your property isn't clogged. As falling leaves begin to accumulate on streets, this is an important time to remove debris for clear drainage on your street.

6-Day Planner between Oct. 13 and Oct. 18

Rain potential finally lets up by Monday, Oct. 16, but we still don't have much sun in the forecast until at least Tuesday, Oct. 17 as some sun breaks through. Winter is typically when the Midwest sees its cloudiest weather, but we'll have to have quite the impressive stretch of clouds to give our cloudiest stretch of the year a run for its money.