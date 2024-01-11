Waukesha County Airport snow removal; workers needed

The Waukesha County Airport - Crites Field is digging out after this week's snow in southeast Wisconsin. With more snow on the way, clearing the snow from runways has been a round-the-clock effort – and more workers are needed.

"I’m having a blast," said Gary Gasper.

If it looks like Gasper was enjoying himself on Thursday, we should tell you it was his first time behind the wheel of a massive snow plow at the Waukesha County Airport.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I saw those signs that they were hiring seasonal snowplow drivers and I signed right up," Gasper said.

The Waukesha County Airport needs more people like Gasper. Airport officials are trying to fill seasonal, on-call positions.

Gary Gasper

"This week has been tough. We’ve been here almost around the clock except for a couple of hours last night," said Waukesha County Airport manager Kurt Stanich.

FOX6 Weather Experts expect up to ten inches of new snow from Friday, Jan. 12 into Saturday, Jan. 13.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Snow removal at Waukesha County Airport

Stanich said this is the first winter the airport is plowing with its own employees. Contractors previously did the jobs. Stanich said Waukesha County was one of the only airports in the country to not plow its own runways.

"One main runway is a mile long and 100 feet wide," Stanich said.

Stanich said it is up to commercial and private pilots to decide if they will keep their flight plans during any given storm. As of Thursday afternoon, only two departures and one arrival were scheduled for Friday.

"We get the best pavement we can so that everybody can operate safely," Stanich said.

Kurt Stanich

On Thursday, Gasper was still clearing snow from Tuesday's storm. We will wait to see if his attitude changes after a third round of snow in just one week.

"It’s not really that bad," Gasper said.

Another concern is where to put all the snow. Stanich said his crew tries to be strategic – especially because an upcoming temperature drop could keep all the snow on the ground for weeks.