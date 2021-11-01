October 2021: Warmest on record in Milwaukee

article

October of 2021 was the warmest on record, with an average temperature of 6.6 degrees above normal to wrap up the month. The highest temperature was 83 degrees on October 2nd, and the lowest 38 degrees on October 24th.

Our coldest stretch during the entire month was the 23rd-24th weekend, where we experienced our first frost of the season for most.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This was the warmest October since 1947, which held the previous record of 59.4 degrees. October has been trending warmer in recent years across the Milwaukee area, however the previous two Octobers prior to this year were below average, featuring snow on Halloween in 2019.