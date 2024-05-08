NWS confirms Walworth County tornadoes Tuesday
MILWAUKEE - A National Weather Service survey team confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Walworth County during Tuesday's severe weather.
An EF-1 tornado was confirmed south of Darien with 90 mph winds, the NWS said, and an EF-0 was confirmed east of Sharon and west of Walworth with 80 mph winds.
The tornado and intense winds were not the only results of Tuesday's storms. The NWS and FOX6 Weather Experts also tracked hail – some up to 1.5 inches in diameter – as well as rain, with several communities receiving close to two inches or more.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
FOX6 Weather Extras
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX6 News app
FOX Weather app
What is the FOX Model?
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X