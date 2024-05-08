NWS confirms Walworth County tornadoes Tuesday

article

A National Weather Service survey team confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Walworth County during Tuesday's severe weather.

An EF-1 tornado was confirmed south of Darien with 90 mph winds, the NWS said, and an EF-0 was confirmed east of Sharon and west of Walworth with 80 mph winds.

The tornado and intense winds were not the only results of Tuesday's storms. The NWS and FOX6 Weather Experts also tracked hail – some up to 1.5 inches in diameter – as well as rain, with several communities receiving close to two inches or more.

