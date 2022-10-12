Expand / Collapse search
Tornado warnings expire; multiple touchdowns confirmed

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Updated 1:24PM
68th and Beloit possible tornado

Viewer video appears to show a possible tornado near 68th and Beloit on Wednesday, Oct. 12. A strong line of thunderstorms with strong winds and embedded tornadoes crossed southeastern Wisconsin. (Courtesy: Kevin Flack)

All tornado warnings for southeast Wisconsin have expired as of 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12. Multiple touchdowns were confirmed – one in Merton, Wisconsin. 

At this time, more than 20,000 We Energies customers are without power in southeast Wisconsin. 

Severe weather outside Waukesha County Courthouse

Video from outside the Waukesha County Courthouse on Wednesday, Oct. 12. A tornado warning was issued for the county and other areas.

