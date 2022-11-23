Thanksgiving regional forecast; calm and boring

If you wanted a plain and boring Thanksgiving weather weekend across the region, you're in luck!

Other than some light rain chances Thursday, Nov. 24, we won't see significant precipitation potential until Sunday early morning, Nov. 27.

Skyvision Plus for Thursday, Nov. 24

Starting off Thanksgiving from Minnesota to western Michigan, most of the Midwest will be cloudy. We'll have some off-and-on light rain, and the only area seeing snow is looking like northern Minnesota.

For your Thanksgiving football game, we won't be having record-high temperatures, but we'll be warmer than average.

Usually, we hover around the 40-degree mark this time of year. As it turns out, snow is also a dice roll. Historically, we only have about a 16% chance of measurable snow on Nov. 24.

Milwaukee Thanksgiving statistics 2022

On Friday, Nov. 25, high pressure clears out the Midwest of clouds, and we see a lot of sunshine. Highs will climb into the mid-40s and continue our seasonable pattern shift that should hold through the end of the month.

Skyvision Plus for Friday, Nov. 25

The only widespread rain and mixed precipitation chance arrives early Sunday morning, Nov. 27, and continues into Monday, Nov. 28 if current low movement patterns hold.

Skyvision Plus for Sunday, Nov. 27

Rain is likely for the southern portion of Wisconsin, all of Illinois, and most of Michigan. A few isolated patches could briefly transition over into mixed precipe but generally, we'll be too warm for much snow.