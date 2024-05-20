Southeast Wisconsin severe weather; share pictures from your neighborhood
MILWAUKEE - When the weather gets active, you never quite know what you may see.
With rounds of storms and possible severe weather running through Tuesday night, May 21, FOX6 wants to see your weather photos!
Whether it's a unique cloud formation, a burst of lightning, or the ever-popular pile of hail, feel free to submit a picture(s) to the gallery below.
NOTE: Please do not put yourself in danger to take a picture. Only take a picture when it is safe for you to do so.
FOX6 Weather Extras
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX6 News app
FOX Weather app
What is the FOX Model?
FOX Weather
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
