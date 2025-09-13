Southeast Wisconsin rainfall totals for Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025
MILWAUKEE - Southeast Wisconsin saw its first rainfall in seven days and first major rain for September early on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025.
The FOX6 Weather Experts and the National Weather Service have been collecting data on rainfall totals from this system.
Rainfall totals
By the numbers:
Below are the reported rainfall totals (in inches) for the following communities:
- Big Bend, 1.66
- Bristol, 1.07
- Brookfield, 0.77
- Delafield, 0.65
- Dousman, 2.00
- Mequon, 0.44
- Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, 0.62
- Mukwonago, 2.27
- Portage: 3.08
- Potter Lake, 1.77
- Rochester, 1.66
- Sullivan, 2.06
- Union Grove, 1.51
- Waterloo, 1.78
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it's all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
