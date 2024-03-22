Snowfall totals: Wisconsin spring storm Friday, March 22

article

The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting snowfall data from the Friday, March 22 spring storm that impacted southeastern Wisconsin.

Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin.

Big Bend, 6.9

Brookfield, 6

Brown Deer, 5

Delafield, 8.0

Franklin, 4.8

Fort Atkinson, 6.3

Germantown, 4.0

Greendale, 6.1

Hartford, 4.7

Kenosha, 3.5

Menomonee Falls, 5.5

Mequon, 5

Milwaukee, 6.4

Mukwonago, 4.8

Oak Creek, 4.2

Oconomowoc, 5

Plover, 4.6

Saint Francis, 5.8

Sullivan, 6.4

Two Rivers, 4.1

Watertown, 3.5

Wausau, 2.8

Wauwatosa, 6.8

West Allis, 8

West Bend, 4.8

West Milwaukee, 5.7

