Snowfall totals: Wisconsin spring storm Friday, March 22
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting snowfall data from the Friday, March 22 spring storm that impacted southeastern Wisconsin.
Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin.
- Big Bend, 6.9
- Brookfield, 6
- Brown Deer, 5
- Delafield, 8.0
- Franklin, 4.8
- Fort Atkinson, 6.3
- Germantown, 4.0
- Greendale, 6.1
- Hartford, 4.7
- Kenosha, 3.5
- Menomonee Falls, 5.5
- Mequon, 5
- Milwaukee, 6.4
- Mukwonago, 4.8
- Oak Creek, 4.2
- Oconomowoc, 5
- Plover, 4.6
- Saint Francis, 5.8
- Sullivan, 6.4
- Two Rivers, 4.1
- Watertown, 3.5
- Wausau, 2.8
- Wauwatosa, 6.8
- West Allis, 8
- West Bend, 4.8
- West Milwaukee, 5.7
