Wisconsin spring snow; winter weather advisory takes effect Friday

It may be spring, but we do have a winter weather advisory. Snow is forecast to start late Thursday, March 21 and continue into Friday. The winter weather advisory has been issued for the follwing areas in southeast Wisconsin.

Dodge County, Fond du Lac County, Sheboygan County, from 1 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Jefferson County, Kenosha County, Milwaukee County, Ozaukee County, Racine County, Walworth County, Washington County, Waukesha County from 1 a.m. - 4 p.m.

A storm system will move in from the west late Thursday night bringing slushy snowfall to all of southeast Wisconsin. Steady, widespread snow will continue through midday Friday, then wind down throughout the afternoon and evening.

FOX Model

Our exclusive Fox Model has a slightly earlier start time but then fills in overnight like the other forecast models.

Either way, snow will be heaviest Friday morning and into the midday. Plan on messy commutes.

Most of southeast Wisconsin has the potential for about 3-6" of slushy snowfall. A heavier band may set up over the I-94 corridor, which would really impact the Friday morning commute.

So far, there has been no measurable snow during the month of March, just trace amounts thanks to flurries. Milwaukee averages 6.7" of snow during the month of March.

There is yet another round of mixed precipitation expected on Sunday. That could potentially be snow changing to rain.

