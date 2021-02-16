Snow totals from storm that impacted SE Wisconsin Feb. 15-16

article

The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeast Wisconsin from Monday, Feb. 15 through Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that most likely will change.

CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service

Wind Point, 14.8

Racine, 13.0

Kenosha, 12.9

Franksville,12.5

South Milwaukee, 11.9

Sturtevant, 11.0

Oak Creek, 11.0

St. Francis, 9.0

Franklin, 7.5

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, 7.2 NOTE: 22" of snow on the ground at the airport, most since January 2001

NOTE: 22" of snow on the ground at the airport, most since January 2001

Downtown Milwaukee. 5.5

Grafton, 4.8

Pleasant Prairie, 4.0

Union Grove, 4.0

Belgium, 3.5

Brown Deer, 3.3

Oostburg, 3.0

Port Washington, 3.0

Waukesha, 3.0

Burlington, 2.0

Germantown, 1.8

Richfield, 1.6

Cedar Grove, 1.5

Big Bend, 1.5

Mukwonago, 1.3

Slinger, 1.1

Palmyra, 1.1

Saukville, 1.1

Hartford, 1.0

West Bend, 1.0

Sullivan, 0.8

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.