Snow totals from storm that impacted SE Wisconsin Feb. 15-16
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeast Wisconsin from Monday, Feb. 15 through Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that most likely will change.
CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service
- Wind Point, 14.8
- Racine, 13.0
- Kenosha, 12.9
- Franksville,12.5
- South Milwaukee, 11.9
- Sturtevant, 11.0
- Oak Creek, 11.0
- St. Francis, 9.0
- Franklin, 7.5
- Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, 7.2 NOTE: 22" of snow on the ground at the airport, most since January 2001
- Downtown Milwaukee. 5.5
- Grafton, 4.8
- Pleasant Prairie, 4.0
- Union Grove, 4.0
- Belgium, 3.5
- Brown Deer, 3.3
- Oostburg, 3.0
- Port Washington, 3.0
- Waukesha, 3.0
- Burlington, 2.0
- Germantown, 1.8
- Richfield, 1.6
- Cedar Grove, 1.5
- Big Bend, 1.5
- Mukwonago, 1.3
- Slinger, 1.1
- Palmyra, 1.1
- Saukville, 1.1
- Hartford, 1.0
- West Bend, 1.0
- Sullivan, 0.8
