Snow totals from storm that impacted SE Wisconsin Feb. 15-16

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeast Wisconsin from Monday, Feb. 15 through Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that most likely will change.

  • Wind Point, 14.8
  • Racine, 13.0
  • Kenosha, 12.9
  • Franksville,12.5
  • South Milwaukee, 11.9
  • Sturtevant, 11.0
  • Oak Creek, 11.0
  • St. Francis, 9.0
  • Franklin, 7.5
  • Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, 7.2 NOTE: 22" of snow on the ground at the airport, most since January 2001
  • Downtown Milwaukee. 5.5
  • Grafton, 4.8
  • Pleasant Prairie, 4.0
  • Union Grove, 4.0
  • Belgium, 3.5
  • Brown Deer, 3.3
  • Oostburg, 3.0
  • Port Washington, 3.0
  • Waukesha, 3.0
  • Burlington, 2.0
  • Germantown, 1.8
  • Richfield, 1.6
  • Cedar Grove, 1.5
  • Big Bend, 1.5
  • Mukwonago, 1.3
  • Slinger, 1.1
  • Palmyra, 1.1
  • Saukville, 1.1
  • Hartford, 1.0
  • West Bend, 1.0
  • Sullivan, 0.8

