Snow possible on the 1st day of May

An occluded low-pressure system has brought days of clouds and scattered rain across southeast Wisconsin. Now it could also bring snow starting off May!

Heaviest snowfall will accumulate in northeastern Wisconsin into the Upper Peninsula, where 5-18" of snow is possible. While there will be enough cold air and moisture circulating around this low to provide snow to southeast Wisconsin, we will not see amounts nearly that high.

Historically, snow isn't favorable in May. In fact, a trace of snow in May typically occurs every 2 to 4 years, while a tenth of an inch of snow or more in May only occurs every 20 to 30 years.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

2020, 2018,2016 were all years that a trace of snow was recorded. 1990, 1989, 1935 were all years when 0.1" to 3.2" was recorded.

Northwesterly winds will usher in cool temperatures in the low to mid-30s late Sunday, April 30th, to early Monday, May 1st. This will allow the transition from rain to snow to occur.

Snow showers will continue through Monday morning on May 1st, but it will change to a rain/snow mix further into the day as temperatures will warm. Expect a full switch over to rain by the Monday afternoon, with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

The biggest impacts with this system will be reduced visibility with falling snow, blustery conditions with strong winds making it feel like the 20s and low 30s, and minor snowfall accumulation on grassy/elevated surfaces such as cars and decks. Due to warmer soil and ground temperatures, most snow that falls will melt on contact with the surface, which overall limits accumulation totals.

Whether you are in an area with falling snow or not, everyone will experience strong northwesterly winds Monday, May 1st, through Tuesday, May 2nd. Sustained winds will range from 20-25 mph with gusts of 30-40 mph and isolated higher gusts possible.

If you are craving warmer temperatures, the upper 50s and low 60s will be back Wednesday, May 3rd, through the end of the upcoming week.

