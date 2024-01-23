Snow ending, dense fog settles into southeast Wisconsin

After a messy winter day, dense fog will become an issue in southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday night, Jan. 23.

For that reason, the National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin from 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23 until 10 a.m. Wednesday. Monitor the updated forecast from the FOX6 Weather Experts.

Visibility may drop to a quarter of a mile or even less at times. It may also freeze in spots where pavement temperatures are below freezing, creating icy patches and hazardous travel. Temperatures away from the lake tonight will hover around freezing, so there is better chance for freezing fog inland rather than lakeside.

Another storm system also arrives Wednesday morning. There may be a brief period of freezing drizzle inland, then light rain showers will persist into the afternoon. After the rain ends, fog will likely redevelop. We'll rinse and repeat Thursday with rain showers and times and then more fog.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Chance for freezing drizzle inland Wednesday morning.

All the extra moisture from rain and melting snow, plus mild temperatures and light winds, will keep fog around much of the week.

