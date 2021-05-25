Severe weather possible for Wisconsin

article

Severe weather is possible later on Tuesday, May 25 as a cold front moves into the area, looking to bring more seasonable temperatures for the rest of the week.

The storm prediction center has highlighted most of central and northern Wisconsin with a slight risk for severe weather, with southeastern and eastern Wisconsin in a marginal risk area. The slight risk area could see several severe storms, with a couple of severe storms possible in the marginal risk area.

Although there may be a storm that pops up in southeast Wisconsin before sunset, the main line of storms will develop along the cold front in western Wisconsin and eastern Iowa Tuesday afternoon and will head eastward after sunset.

Storms will impact Dodge and Fond du Lac counties first, around 8-10 p.m. and then head southeastward.

The line of storms will weaken some as it makes its way to Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha, but could still be on the stronger side, producing wind gusts upwards of 35 mph. The activity will diminish quickly after sunset with cooler and drier air settling in overnight.

Overall, the threat of severe weather is relatively low, but any severe storm will have the potential for damaging wind gusts of 60mph+, a brief tornado, and small hail. Be sure to have multiple alert systems ready, such as a weather radio and cell phone. Don't just rely on sirens in case there is a tornado threat in your area. Download the FOX6 Storm Center App and stay up to date with the latest forecast from your FOX6 Weather Experts.