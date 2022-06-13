Severe storms possible Monday; 70+ mph winds, large hail main hazards

article

Severe storms are possible Monday, June 13 from late morning and early evening in southeast Wisconsin. Damaging winds over 70 mph and large hail are the main hazards, according to the National Weather Service. A few tornadoes are possible near the Illinois border.

Highs today will be in the low to mid 70s inland but cooler near Lake Michigan. We will warm well into the 90s tomorrow with high dewpoints. A Heat advisory goes into effect Tuesday, June 14 at 11 a.m..

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX6 News app

FOX Weather app

MAPS AND RADAR

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

SCHOOL AND BUSINESS CLOSINGS

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 WEATHER IN SOCIAL MEDIA