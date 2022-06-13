Severe storms possible Monday; 70+ mph winds, large hail main hazards
MILWAUKEE - Severe storms are possible Monday, June 13 from late morning and early evening in southeast Wisconsin. Damaging winds over 70 mph and large hail are the main hazards, according to the National Weather Service. A few tornadoes are possible near the Illinois border.
Highs today will be in the low to mid 70s inland but cooler near Lake Michigan. We will warm well into the 90s tomorrow with high dewpoints. A Heat advisory goes into effect Tuesday, June 14 at 11 a.m..
