Severe storms likely Wednesday night

Wednesday night, July 28 into early Thursday morning, July 29 almost the entire state of Wisconsin will likely be impacted by severe weather with southeast Wisconsin especially in the crosshairs. This is one of the highest severe threats for Milwaukee in over two years.



A moderate threat of severe storms, which is a level 4 out of 5, will impact the region Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Long-lasting and widespread severe storms will be possible throughout the entire area.

Light showers will be possible late afternoon into the evening but the main line of storms arrives after 10 p.m. Areas north will be the first impacted as these storms rush southeast.

The Milwaukee area timing is likely closer to midnight but it is possible if a derecho does form this timing could be earlier. Derechos is a wide and long-lived storm with damaging winds well over 60mph.

Due to the potential for derecho formation, damaging winds are the biggest concern but large hail will be also possible near the strongest updrafts. Localized flooding will be possible in areas of compacted soils and impermeable surfaces. Isolated and embedded tornadoes could also occur as this system blows through.

A strong cap to our west will allow for storms to boil up quickly along a stationary front on the Wisconsin and Minnesota border.

Untapped highly unstable air will be sitting right over Wisconsin that with lift will trigger these storms.

