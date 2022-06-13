Oconomowoc golf ball-sized hail destroys roofs

Neighbors in Oconomowoc are assessing the damage of the hail storm Friday, June 10. One company said roofs need to be replaced as a result of the damage.

"It looked like there were golf balls all over the driveway," said Nick Prindle.

The storm left a trail of damage, mostly to roofs.

Near Blue Dahlia Road and Daisy Lane, homeowners like Prindle sorted through it all on Monday.

"It’s been a whole weekend of cleaning up," said Prindle.

Robert O'Shea, the owner of Roof and Gutter Solutions, said he’s received dozens of phone calls since the storm.

"It’s kind of overwhelming," said O'Shea.

O'Shea found a safe way to give us a closer look.

"All of these box vents right here are going to be completely, all dented," said O'Shea.

The older the roof, the more damage he has found.

"You’ll start noticing all these fiberglass mats are going to have no granules left on them," said O'Shea.

He said the storm finished off some roofs already at the end of their life.

"Your roof protects your whole entire house, which is essentially your biggest investment, so when you have your decking exposed like that, you have to worry about it leaking through your roof, damaging your drywall," said O'Shea. "You have to worry about it leaking through electricity, as well."

His advice is to go local when it comes to repairs.

"You don’t want anybody just coming in and putting a roof on your home," said O'Shea. "You want to make sure it is a reputable product, a reputable service and you want to make sure that the person providing service is there for you the whole way."

Out-of-state roofing companies were in Oconomowoc all weekend looking for business. That's common after a storm like this. That's why it's so important to do your research.