Milwaukee Weather: Chilly Thursday, even colder weekend

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Southern Wisconsin stays mostly quiet through Thursday, with just a small chance of a dusting of snow southwest of Madison Thursday night.

Light snow may return Friday as an Arctic front sweeps in, dropping temperatures sharply for the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will bring the coldest air of the season so far, with highs stuck in the single digits, lows below zero, and wind chills between –15° and –30°.

Another weak disturbance may brush the region with light snow Saturday, though most models keep it south of the state. Early next week, southerly winds bring a gradual warm-up.

Today: Mostly cloudy.

High: 22°

Wind: W 5-10

Tonight: Gradual clearing. Cold overnight.

Low: 18°

Wind: NW 3-5

Friday: A few snow showers possible.

High: 26°

Wind: W 5-15

Saturday: Bitterly cold. Very slight chance of light snow.

AM Low: 0° High: 8°

Wind: NW 5-15

Sunday: Sunny. Cold.

AM Low: -6° High: 10°

Wind: NW 5-10

Monday: Partly sunny and warmer.

AM Low: 4° High: 26°

Wind: SW 5-15

Tuesday: Partly sunny and seasonal.

AM Low: 13° High: 36°

Wind: S 5-10



6-day planner

