Milwaukee Weather: Still cold, snow late day
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Southern Wisconsin remains locked in a cold, active early-December pattern. A quick-moving disturbance brings light snow this afternoon and evening, with a small chance of patchy freezing drizzle.
Temperatures stay well below normal, and another system brings 1–2 inches of snow Saturday night into early Sunday, though totals could increase if the surface low trends farther north.
Next week stays cold, dry at times, but with periodic light-snow chances as multiple weak waves brush the region.
Today: Cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Patchy freezing drizzle possible late day.
High: 28°
Wind: SW 10-20
Tonight: Freezing drizzle possible.
Low: 22°
Wind: W-NW 5-10
Saturday: Early sun then more clouds. Light snow overnight.
High: 26°
Wind: NW 5-10
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of light snow.
AM Low: 14° High: 24°
Wind: N 5-10
Monday: Chance of light snow.
AM Low: 8° High: 24°
Wind: NW 5-10
Tuesday: Light snow.
AM Low: 18° High: 34°
Wind: SW 5-10
Wednesday:Light snow.
AM Low: 28° High: 34°
Wind: NW 5-10
6-day planner
