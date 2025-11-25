Milwaukee Weather: Dense AM fog, snow and wind Wednesday

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Dense Fog Advisory until 10am



Fog, drizzle, and periods of light rain will linger through Tuesday until a strong cold front blasts through, bringing a quick transition to sharply colder temperatures and powerful winds Tuesday night into Wednesday.

By Wednesday, expect blustery conditions with rain changing to snow from west to east, minor accumulations expected, and wind chills dropping into the single digits by Thanksgiving morning.

Thanksgiving Day and Friday stay cold with highs stuck in the 20s and 30s.

Uncertainty grows over the weekend, but an active pattern could bring accumulating snow depending on how a developing storm system tracks.

Today: Cloudy, foggy with drizzly and periods of light rain.

High: 52°

Wind: S 5-10

Tonight: Periods of light rain.

Low: 38°

Wind: SW 10-15

Wednesday: VERY windy. Light snow likely. Less than 1" in most areas.

High: 38°

Wind: W 30-50

Thursday: Windy and cold with partly sunny skies.

AM Low: 24° High: 32°

Wind: NW 15-25

Friday: Partly sunny and cold.

AM Low: 20° High: 32°

Wind: NW 5-15

Saturday: Snow.

AM Low: 24° High: 34°

Wind: SE 5-10

Sunday: Rain/Snow.

AM Low: 30° High: 36°

Wind: S 10-20

