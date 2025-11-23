Milwaukee Weather - Mostly sunny Sunday with mild temperatures
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Mostly sunny skies Sunday with above average temperatures in the low 50s.
Temperatures remain above average through Tuesday in the low to mid 50s.
Showers return back into the forecast Monday night through Wednesday. There will be dry time as well.
A big drop in temperatures by Thursday and Friday in the low 30s. Snow is possible by the following weekend.
Today: Mostly sunny.
High: 52°
Wind: W 5-10
Tonight: Mostly clear.
Low: 35°
Wind: SW 5
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of evening rain showers.
High: 53°
Wind: SW 5-10
Tuesday: Chance of rain showers.
AM Low: 44° High: 55°
Wind: SW 10-15
Wednesday:Chance of morning rain showers. Colder through the day with a chance of flurries. Breezy.
AM Low: 32° High: 39°
Wind: W 10-25
Thursday: Mostly sunny, cold, and breezy.
AM Low: 23° High: 31°
Wind: NW 10-25
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of evening snow.
AM Low: 20° High: 30°
Wind: NW 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X