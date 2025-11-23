Milwaukee Weather - Mostly sunny Sunday with mild temperatures

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Mostly sunny skies Sunday with above average temperatures in the low 50s.

Temperatures remain above average through Tuesday in the low to mid 50s.

Showers return back into the forecast Monday night through Wednesday. There will be dry time as well.

A big drop in temperatures by Thursday and Friday in the low 30s. Snow is possible by the following weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny.

High: 52°

Wind: W 5-10

Tonight: Mostly clear.

Low: 35°

Wind: SW 5

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of evening rain showers.

High: 53°

Wind: SW 5-10

Tuesday: Chance of rain showers.

AM Low: 44° High: 55°

Wind: SW 10-15

Wednesday:Chance of morning rain showers. Colder through the day with a chance of flurries. Breezy.

AM Low: 32° High: 39°

Wind: W 10-25

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cold, and breezy.

AM Low: 23° High: 31°

Wind: NW 10-25

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of evening snow.

AM Low: 20° High: 30°

Wind: NW 5-10



6-day planner

