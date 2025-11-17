Milwaukee Weather: Rain & snow coming overnight
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - A sunny start to our Monday but a quick burst of rain and wet snow moves through late tonight into early Tuesday, with light slushy accumulations possible.
The rest of Tuesday turns cloudy and seasonable, followed by a dry and cool Wednesday as high pressure settles in.
Temperatures climb into the 40s and low 50s Thursday and Friday with a chance for light rain as a weak front moves through.
Next weekend looks seasonable and mostly quiet, with only low-end chances for additional light precipitation.
Today: Morning sun the more clouds.
High: 46°
Wind: NW-SE 5-10
Tonight: Rain & wintry mix.
Low: 34°
Wind: SE 3-5
Tuesday: Early AM rain/snow the light rain. Slushy accumulations are possible in some areas.
High: 42°
Wind: E 10-20
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy.
AM Low: 38° High: 46°
Wind: ESE 5-10
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
AM Low: 37° High: 52°
Wind: S 5-10
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
AM Low: 38° High: 46°
Wind: NW 5-10
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 32° High: 48°
Wind: SW 5-10
6-day planner
