Milwaukee Weather: Rain & snow coming overnight

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

A sunny start to our Monday but a quick burst of rain and wet snow moves through late tonight into early Tuesday, with light slushy accumulations possible.

The rest of Tuesday turns cloudy and seasonable, followed by a dry and cool Wednesday as high pressure settles in.

Temperatures climb into the 40s and low 50s Thursday and Friday with a chance for light rain as a weak front moves through.

Next weekend looks seasonable and mostly quiet, with only low-end chances for additional light precipitation.

Today: Morning sun the more clouds.

High: 46°

Wind: NW-SE 5-10

Tonight: Rain & wintry mix.

Low: 34°

Wind: SE 3-5

Tuesday: Early AM rain/snow the light rain. Slushy accumulations are possible in some areas.

High: 42°

Wind: E 10-20

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy.

AM Low: 38° High: 46°

Wind: ESE 5-10

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

AM Low: 37° High: 52°

Wind: S 5-10

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

AM Low: 38° High: 46°

Wind: NW 5-10

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 32° High: 48°

Wind: SW 5-10



