Milwaukee Weather: Rain & snow coming overnight

By
Published  November 17, 2025 4:44am CST
Daily Forecast
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

MILWAUKEE - A sunny start to our Monday but a quick burst of rain and wet snow moves through late tonight into early Tuesday, with light slushy accumulations possible.
The rest of Tuesday turns cloudy and seasonable, followed by a dry and cool Wednesday as high pressure settles in.
Temperatures climb into the 40s and low 50s Thursday and Friday with a chance for light rain as a weak front moves through.
Next weekend looks seasonable and mostly quiet, with only low-end chances for additional light precipitation.

Today:    Morning sun the more clouds.
High:     46°
Wind:     NW-SE 5-10

Tonight:  Rain & wintry mix.
Low:      34°
Wind:     SE 3-5

Tuesday:  Early AM rain/snow the light rain. Slushy accumulations are possible in some areas.
High:     42°
Wind:     E 10-20

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy.
AM Low:   38°                    High:  46°
Wind:     ESE 5-10

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
AM Low:   37°                    High:  52°
Wind:     S 5-10

Friday:   Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
AM Low:   38°                    High:  46°
Wind:     NW 5-10

Saturday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low:   32°                    High:  48°
Wind:     SW 5-10
 

