Milwaukee Weather: Sunny and warmer with 60s on the way
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Temperatures stay above normal through Saturday, with highs pushing into the low to mid-60s on Friday before a strong cold front arrives Saturday afternoon.
That front brings brisk northwest winds and a drop back to near-normal temperatures for Sunday.
Early next week looks mostly quiet, with only a small and uncertain chance of rain Monday night, mainly in far southern Wisconsin.
By Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday, a ridge settles in, keeping conditions dry and seasonably pleasant.
Today: Mostly sunny.
High: 56°
Wind: WSW 5-15
Tonight: Mostly clear.
Low: 37°
Wind: SW 3-7
Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer.
High: 60°
Wind: SW 5-15
Saturday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of a rain shower.
AM Low: 45° High: 64°
Wind: NW 10-20
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 34° High: 48°
Wind: NW 10-20
Monday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 28° High: 44°
Wind: NW 5-10
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance of a morning rain shower.
AM Low: 31° High: 44°
Wind: NW 5-10
6-day planner
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.