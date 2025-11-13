Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Weather: Sunny and warmer with 60s on the way

By
Published  November 13, 2025 6:02am CST
Daily Forecast
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

MILWAUKEE - Temperatures stay above normal through Saturday, with highs pushing into the low to mid-60s on Friday before a strong cold front arrives Saturday afternoon.
That front brings brisk northwest winds and a drop back to near-normal temperatures for Sunday.
Early next week looks mostly quiet, with only a small and uncertain chance of rain Monday night, mainly in far southern Wisconsin.
By Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday, a ridge settles in, keeping conditions dry and seasonably pleasant.

Today:    Mostly sunny.
High:     56°
Wind:     WSW 5-15

Tonight:  Mostly clear.
Low:      37°
Wind:     SW 3-7

Friday:   Mostly sunny and warmer.
High:     60°
Wind:     SW 5-15

Saturday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of a rain shower.
AM Low:   45°                    High:  64°
Wind:     NW 10-20

Sunday:   Mostly sunny.
AM Low:   34°                    High:  48°
Wind:     NW 10-20

Monday:   Partly sunny.
AM Low:   28°                    High:  44°
Wind:     NW 5-10

Tuesday:  Partly sunny. Chance of a morning rain shower.
AM Low:   31°                    High:  44°
Wind:     NW 5-10
 

6-day planner

