Milwaukee Weather: Sunny and warmer with 60s on the way

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Temperatures stay above normal through Saturday, with highs pushing into the low to mid-60s on Friday before a strong cold front arrives Saturday afternoon.

That front brings brisk northwest winds and a drop back to near-normal temperatures for Sunday.

Early next week looks mostly quiet, with only a small and uncertain chance of rain Monday night, mainly in far southern Wisconsin.

By Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday, a ridge settles in, keeping conditions dry and seasonably pleasant.

Today: Mostly sunny.

High: 56°

Wind: WSW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear.

Low: 37°

Wind: SW 3-7

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer.

High: 60°

Wind: SW 5-15

Saturday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of a rain shower.

AM Low: 45° High: 64°

Wind: NW 10-20

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 34° High: 48°

Wind: NW 10-20

Monday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 28° High: 44°

Wind: NW 5-10

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance of a morning rain shower.

AM Low: 31° High: 44°

Wind: NW 5-10



