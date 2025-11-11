Milwaukee Weather: AM flurries, some PM sun, still cold

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Light flurries and brisk winds kick off Tuesday, but sunshine and milder air return by midweek.

Temperatures climb steadily, reaching the low 60s by Saturday, around 15–20 degrees warmer than normal.

A cold front Saturday night into Sunday brings scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms.

Early next week turns cooler but still slightly above normal with drier, calmer weather.

Today: Few morning flurries. Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy.

High: 42°

Wind: SW 15-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 36°

Wind: W 5-10

Wednesday: Sunny. Windy.

High: 50°

Wind: WNW 15-25

Thursday: Sunny.

AM Low: 34° High: 52°

Wind: WSW 5-10

Friday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 38° High: 54°

Wind: E 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny with a few rain showers possible. Warm.

AM Low: 44° High: 62°

Wind: SE 5-15

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers possible. Blustery.

AM Low: 58° High: 58°

Wind: W 10-20

