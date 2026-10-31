Milwaukee Weather: Chance of Showers on Halloween

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Cloudy Saturday with high temps reaching the upper 50s this afternoon.

Trick-or-treat hours could have some scattered light showers, but it will not be a washout.

Daylight saving time ends at 2am Sunday morning. Don't forget to turn your clocks back one hours Saturday night before you go to bed.

Partly sunny Sunday with highs in the mid-60. Daily chances of rain and cooler temps stay around next week,

Today: Chance Showers

High: 59°

Wind: S 5-10

Tonight: Chance Showers

Low: 49°

Wind: SE 5-10

Sunday: Partly Sunny

High: 64°

Wind: S 5-10

Monday: Chance afternoon and evening rain

AM Low: 53° High: 61°

Wind: S 10-15

Tuesday: Chance Showers

AM Low: 57° High: 68°

Wind: S 10-20

Wednesday:Chance Showers

AM Low: 56° High: 61°

Wind: SW 5-10

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance showers.

AM Low: 47° High: 55°

Wind: W 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media