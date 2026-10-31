Milwaukee Weather: Chance of Showers on Halloween
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Cloudy Saturday with high temps reaching the upper 50s this afternoon.
Trick-or-treat hours could have some scattered light showers, but it will not be a washout.
Daylight saving time ends at 2am Sunday morning. Don't forget to turn your clocks back one hours Saturday night before you go to bed.
Partly sunny Sunday with highs in the mid-60. Daily chances of rain and cooler temps stay around next week,
Today: Chance Showers
High: 59°
Wind: S 5-10
Tonight: Chance Showers
Low: 49°
Wind: SE 5-10
Sunday: Partly Sunny
High: 64°
Wind: S 5-10
Monday: Chance afternoon and evening rain
AM Low: 53° High: 61°
Wind: S 10-15
Tuesday: Chance Showers
AM Low: 57° High: 68°
Wind: S 10-20
Wednesday:Chance Showers
AM Low: 56° High: 61°
Wind: SW 5-10
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance showers.
AM Low: 47° High: 55°
Wind: W 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X