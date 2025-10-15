Milwaukee Weather: AM rain, PM clouds, warming late week
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Light rain taper off early Wednesday with clouds lingering most of the day and a chance of patchy fog overnight.
Thursday stays mostly dry and mild before a cold front brings rain and a few thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday.
Friday will be warm and breezy with highs in the 70s, followed by a sharp cool-down and gusty northwest winds this weekend.
Sunday into early next week looks cooler and mainly dry, with temperatures returning to more typical mid-October levels.
Today: Morning rain then mostly cloudy and cooler.
High: 60°
Wind: ENE 5-10
Tonight: A few clouds. Fog possible inland.
Low: 49°
Wind: NE 3-5
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers by late evening.
High: 66°
Wind: SE 5-10
Friday: Mostly cloudy and warm. Chance of showers.
AM Low: 56° High: 72°
Wind: S 5-15
Saturday: Showersly likely. Chance of thunderstorms.
AM Low: 58° High: 70°
Wind: W 5-10
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers.
AM Low: 49° High: 60°
Wind: WNW 10-20
Monday: Sunny.
AM Low: 44° High: 62°
Wind: NW 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.