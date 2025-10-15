Milwaukee Weather: AM rain, PM clouds, warming late week

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Light rain taper off early Wednesday with clouds lingering most of the day and a chance of patchy fog overnight.

Thursday stays mostly dry and mild before a cold front brings rain and a few thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday.

Friday will be warm and breezy with highs in the 70s, followed by a sharp cool-down and gusty northwest winds this weekend.

Sunday into early next week looks cooler and mainly dry, with temperatures returning to more typical mid-October levels.

Today: Morning rain then mostly cloudy and cooler.

High: 60°

Wind: ENE 5-10

Tonight: A few clouds. Fog possible inland.

Low: 49°

Wind: NE 3-5

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers by late evening.

High: 66°

Wind: SE 5-10

Friday: Mostly cloudy and warm. Chance of showers.

AM Low: 56° High: 72°

Wind: S 5-15

Saturday: Showersly likely. Chance of thunderstorms.

AM Low: 58° High: 70°

Wind: W 5-10

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers.

AM Low: 49° High: 60°

Wind: WNW 10-20

Monday: Sunny.

AM Low: 44° High: 62°

Wind: NW 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media