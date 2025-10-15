Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Weather: AM rain, PM clouds, warming late week

Published  October 15, 2025 5:26am CDT
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

MILWAUKEE - Light rain taper off early Wednesday with clouds lingering most of the day and a chance of patchy fog overnight.
Thursday stays mostly dry and mild before a cold front brings rain and a few thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday.
Friday will be warm and breezy with highs in the 70s, followed by a sharp cool-down and gusty northwest winds this weekend.
Sunday into early next week looks cooler and mainly dry, with temperatures returning to more typical mid-October levels.

Today:    Morning rain then mostly cloudy and cooler.
High:     60°
Wind:     ENE 5-10

Tonight:  A few clouds. Fog possible inland.
Low:      49°
Wind:     NE 3-5

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers by late evening.
High:     66°
Wind:     SE 5-10

Friday:   Mostly cloudy and warm. Chance of showers.
AM Low:   56°                    High:  72°
Wind:     S 5-15

Saturday: Showersly likely. Chance of thunderstorms.
AM Low:   58°                    High:  70°
Wind:     W 5-10

Sunday:   Partly cloudy. Chance of showers.
AM Low:   49°                    High:  60°
Wind:     WNW 10-20

Monday:   Sunny.
AM Low:   44°                    High:  62°
Wind:     NW 5-10

