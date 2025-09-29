Milwaukee Weather: More sunshine and summer-like temperatures
Forecast from Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello
MILWAUKEE - More sunshine and warmer than normal temperatures today. Highs will reach into the upper 70s lakeside, low 80s inland.
Patchy fog tonight with a low around 60°, then back to 70s and 80s on Tuesday.
A few more clouds Wednesday and Thursday, with slightly cooler temperatures, especially lakeside.
Climbing back into the 80s Friday into the weekend. No major storm systems in sight.
Today: 78 Lake. Mostly sunny.
High: 84°
Wind: SE 5-10
Tonight: Patchy fog, otherwise clear.
Low: 60°
Wind: N 3-5
Tuesday: 74 Lake. Mostly sunny.
High: 80°
Wind: NE 5-10
Wednesday:70 Lake. Partly sunny.
AM Low: 60° High: 74°
Wind: ESE 5-10
Thursday: 75 Lake. Partly sunny.
AM Low: 58° High: 78°
Wind: SE 5-10
Friday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 59° High: 82°
Wind: SW 5-10
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 62° High: 84°
Wind: SW 5-15