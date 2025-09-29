Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Weather: More sunshine and summer-like temperatures

By
Published  September 29, 2025 3:40am CDT
Daily Forecast
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Forecast from Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello

MILWAUKEE - More sunshine and warmer than normal temperatures today. Highs will reach into the upper 70s lakeside, low 80s inland.
Patchy fog tonight with a low around 60°, then back to 70s and 80s on Tuesday.
A few more clouds Wednesday and Thursday, with slightly cooler temperatures, especially lakeside.
Climbing back into the 80s Friday into the weekend. No major storm systems in sight.

Today:    78 Lake. Mostly sunny.
High:     84°
Wind:     SE 5-10

Tonight:  Patchy fog, otherwise clear.
Low:      60°
Wind:     N 3-5

Tuesday:  74 Lake. Mostly sunny.
High:     80°
Wind:     NE 5-10

Wednesday:70 Lake. Partly sunny.
AM Low:   60°                    High:  74°
Wind:     ESE 5-10

Thursday: 75 Lake. Partly sunny.
AM Low:   58°                    High:  78°
Wind:     SE 5-10

Friday:   Mostly sunny.
AM Low:   59°                    High:  82°
Wind:     SW 5-10

Saturday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low:   62°                    High:  84°
Wind:     SW 5-15

