Milwaukee Weather: A few showers Wednesday before a long sunny stretch

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Fog possibly again, mostly west of the Milwaukee metro area into south-central Wisconsin Wednesday morning. A few sprinkles or light lake-effect showers possible near Lake Michigan through early morning Thursday.

A Beach Hazards Statement is in place from 10 am Wednesday through 7a Thursday. Hazardous swimming and boating conditions are expected as north winds build 3–5 foot waves along the shoreline from Milwaukee to Kenosha.

Conditions then dry out Thursday afternoon into Friday and through the weekend under high pressure, with highs climbing to near 80 degrees.

Early next week stays warm and fair, with quiet weather holding into at least Tuesday.

Today: 66 Lake. Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a rain shower or two.

High: 70°

Wind: NE 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers.

Low: 58°

Wind: N 3-7

Thursday: Mostly cloudy early but clearing to mostly sunny by the afternoon.

High: 74°

Wind: NW 5-10

Friday: Sunny.

AM Low: 56° High: 78°

Wind: SW 5-10

Saturday: Sunny.

AM Low: 58° High: 80°

Wind: WSW 5-10

Sunday: Sunny.

AM Low: 58° High: 78°

Wind: SE 5-10

Monday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 57° High: 78°

Wind: S 5-10

