Milwaukee Weather: Cloudy and cooler; weekend warm-up

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Patchy fog and a few isolated showers are possible near the Wisconsin–Illinois border early Tuesday, then mostly cloudy and dry, with cooler highs in the low to mid-70s.

Mid-week brings mostly dry weather, though a stray light shower may brush southern Wisconsin Wednesday with highs near 70.

By late week into the weekend, skies turn sunnier and highs rebound into the mid to upper 70s.

The outlook into early next week stays dry and seasonably warm under a building ridge pattern.

Today: 70 Lake. Early morning fog possible then mostly cloudy.

High: 74°

Wind: NE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 60°

Wind: NNE 3-7

Wednesday:68 Lake. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a rain shower.

High: 70°

Wind: NE 10-20

Thursday: Partly sunny and warmer.

AM Low: 60° High: 74°

Wind: NW 5-10

Friday: Sunny.

AM Low: 56° High: 78°

Wind: SW 5-10

Saturday: Sunny.

AM Low: 58° High: 78°

Wind: NW 10-20

Sunday: Sunny.

AM Low: 54° High: 76°

Wind: SW 5-10

